Martha M. Welsh Obituary

CINCINNATI, Ohio (Formerly Hermitage, Pennsylvania) – Martha M. Welsh, 94, of Mt. Healthy Christian Village, Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Hermitage, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018.

She was born in Fayette on January 21, 1924, to Fernand and Carrie (Boal) Leunis and graduated from Farrell High School in 1942.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Welsh and brother, Frederick Leunis.

Martha is survived by her beloved children, Judi Joseph and Kenneth (Deborah) Welsh; grandchildren, Gregory (Kathy Ann) Joseph, Garrick Joseph, Mindy (Jamie) English, Katherine (Russell) Wiser and David (Samantha Ward) Welsh; six great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

A family gathering to appreciate and celebrate her life will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 26, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Chapel, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.