Nellie L. Lovaglio Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Nellie L. Lovaglio, 90, of New Castle, died Saturday, March 17, 2018 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born December 14, 1927 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Emil and Mary (Quigley) Cercell.

She was married to the late Nick J. Lovaglio, who died April 28, 1998.

Mrs. Lovaglio was the Executive Secretary and Party Coordinator for the Eagle’s Club for 30 years. She was also past Treasurer of the Club.

She was a member of the St. Vitus Church, the St. Vitus Choir and the Praise and Prayer Group.

Mrs. Lovaglio was also a member of the Red Hat Society, past President of Harry J. Lockley PTA and she enjoyed cooking and cooked for Meals on Wheels. She was an avid reader and enjoyed writing poetry.

She is survived by two daughters-in-law, Bernadette Lovaglio of New Castle and Melody Lovaglio of New Castle; one sister, Virginia Caravaggio of New Castle; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, Nick Lovaglio and Joseph Lovaglio; two brothers, Mike Cercell and Andy Cercell; five sisters, Mary Sacchinelli, Rose Galanski, Peggy Vanassa, Jennie Singer, Dorothy Lang and one great-grandson.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in the Castle View Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements handled by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.