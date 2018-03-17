Patricia A. Heckathorn Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Patricia A. Heckathorn, 74, of Warren, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 17, 2018 at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born January 9, 1944 in Warren, the daughter of Lester and Clara (Sybol) Miller and had lived in the area all her life.

A homemaker, Pat was of the Baptist faith.

She attended Leavittsburg High School and enjoyed gardening, flowers, embroidery, trips to Amish country and helping others. Most of all, she found great joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Fond memories of Pat live on with her four sons, Larry E. (Debra) Scott of Bluff City, Tennessee, Terry R. Scott of Washington, Michigan, James L. Scott of Warren and John W. Scott of Warren; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and a sister, Donna Arnold of Leavittsburg.

Preceding her in death are her parents; two children, Richard C. Scott and Kimberly A. Brant; two sisters, Clara “Isabel” Keller, Jean M. Sapp and a brother, William Miller.

Services are 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Friends may call 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the funeral home.

Per her request, cremation will take place following the service.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.