Paul “Fred” Fredric Bower, Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Paul “Fred” Fredric Bower, of Masury, Ohio, went home to be with his beloved Shanon on Saturday, March 17, 2018, while a patient at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a brief illness. He was 59.

Paul was born August 6, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, a son to Donald M. and Marjorie A. (Hall) Bower.

He graduated from Howland High School in 1976 and a short time later, he met a gal by the name of Shanon Marie Carlton. They fell in love and exchanged vows on May 19, 1987.

His vocations throughout his lifetime consisted of various positions held with the Pennsylvania Motor Service, Youngstown Service Shop and most recently, the Dearing Compressor and Pump Company.

In his spare time, he loved off-roading and playing in the mud with his jeeps and trucks that he would modify to meet his specifications. He had a very talented mind and a set of skilled hands to mechanically alter vehicles to perform beyond their capacity. He was a regular at Truck Night for many years.

Survivors include his sons, Nicholas R. Carlton and his wife, Eve and Jason P. Bower, all of Masury; his grandson, Calvin F. Carlton; his siblings, Donald E. Bower and his wife, Julie, Howland, Ohio, Marla Kay Downing, Austintown, Ohio, David W. Bower and his wife, Carol, Louisville, Kentucky, Matthew J. Bower and his wife, JoEllen, Cortland, Ohio and his mother-in-law, Ella V. Carlton, Masury.

He was preceded in death by his parents; by his wife, Shanon, who passed away on October 12, 2013 and by his father-in-law, Calvin “Cal” Russell Carlton.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

