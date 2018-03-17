People all around the Valley walk the streets in celebration of St. Patty’s Day

YOUNGSTOWN/AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Patty’s Day celebrations kicked off early Saturday morning, and the party will be going on all night from downtown Youngstown to O’Donald’s Irish Pub and Grill in Austintown.

One party started around 9 a.m. on Federal Street in Youngstown. Many people went out for “ShamRock the Block” and made their way into V2 Wine Bar for green beer.

V2’s co-owner Eddie Moses says its more fun when the holiday falls on a Saturday because most people are off all day and don’t have to work on Sunday.

“We go ahead and try to do it like a big party outside for everybody. We want people to relax and come downtown and have fun,” Moses said.

Walking down Federal Street, everyone was dressed in their best St. Patty’s Day get-up and excited for a day full of fun.

“I’m gonna be out here all day, we’re probably gonna do a big bar hop,” said Jason Velasquez, of Poland.

Whistle & Keg is new to the St. Patty’s Day scene on Federal Street. The owner, Joseph Thomas, says they’re excited to join the party.

“With it being on a Saturday, with all the excitement going on down here, with what we’re bringing new and fresh into the city, we’re expecting a big turnout,” Thomas said.

“ShamRock the Block” will continue until 3 a.m.

Over in Austintown, O’Donald’s was packed full of people enjoying the festivities. The owners say it’s their busiest day of the year.

“We have the largest St. Patty’s Day in the state of Ohio. So all day — we started at 5:30 a.m. — we’ve been packed,” said O’Donald’s owner Christian Rinehart.

Rinehart says the event gets bigger and bigger each year.

“It’s just amazing that [this] many people come together and have fun on one day,” Rinehart said.