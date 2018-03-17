Peter N. “PJ” Dellimuti, Jr. Obituary

MICHIGAN (Formerly Warren, Ohio) – Peter N. “PJ” Dellimuti Jr, 57, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018 in Michigan.

He was born in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Peter N. Dellimuti, Sr. and Pearl Meffe.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School

He had his journeyman papers as a tool & die machinist. He was presently a tool & die operator for Chrysler Plant in Warren, Michigan for the last eight years. He previously worked at the Chrysler Plant in Twinsburg and had a total of 31 years in the industry.

He was of the Catholic Faith.

He enjoyed woodworking, a black belt in karate and had participated in numerous tournaments. He was also an avid Steelers fan; enjoyed the band “Anti-Flag” and would travel all over the state to see them.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Dellimuti who he married July 7, 1987; a son, Peter Nicholas Dellimuti III of Michigan; Ashley Nicole Dellimuti of St. Louis, Missouri; a brother, James G. (Karen) Sourges of Northville, Michigan; a sister, Jennifer (Joseph) Halula of Oxford, Michigan and an aunt, Phyllis Gentile of Niles.

He is preceded in death by parents; stepmother, Julia F. “Judy” Dellimuti; three uncles, Louis Dellimuti, Sr., Eugene and Ralph Gentile.

Family and friends may call Monday, March 26, 2018 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Monday, Mmarch 26 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home following calling hours.

