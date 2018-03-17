Phantom Fireworks employees spend St. Patrick’s Day serving others

Our Community Kitchen in downtown Youngstown is always looking for volunteers

On Saturday, employees from Phantom Fireworks served lunches to the needy for the third weekend in a row.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking for a way to give back to the community, Our Community Kitchen in downtown Youngstown is always looking for volunteers.

“Everyone thought it would be a really good way to make a difference. Take a few hours, join together, make a bigger impact than doing one thing on your own. Everyone had a good time, good team building, good community service and we had some fun all at the same time,” said Phantom Fireworks owner Robyn Gallitto.

Our Community Kitchen is located at 551 Mahoning Ave.

The soup kitchen serves nearly 300 people each week for breakfast and lunch.

