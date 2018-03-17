Richard Tyrone Watkins Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mr. Watkins passed away on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

He was born to Richard J Watkins and Mary Anne Burton on March 17, 1959.

He leaves to cherish his memory his stepparents, John L. Tucker and Audrey Watkins; sons, Gary Whitfield, Richard Tyrone Watkins, Jr., Richard James Watkins and Michael Watkins; siblings, Julia O’Neal (Almos) resident of New Orleans, Valerie Watkins, Candace Watkins, Lucinda Watkins, Rosetta Watkins, Alexis Tucker, Rolanda Tucker, Chanda Tucker, Earl Clemons, Stacy Clemons, Thomas March and Tara Clemons; 12 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, all residents of Youngstown.

He was preceded death by his parents, Richard J Watkins and Mary Anne Burton-Tucker and nephews, Ricky D. Williams III and Deandre Tucker.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Friends may call one hour prior to the time of the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 29 at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the directors of Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio.