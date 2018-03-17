Rita Petty LoGiudice Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 20, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Church (Our Lady of Sorrows Parish) for Rita Petty LoGiudice who passed away peacefully at Briarfield Manor on Saturday, March 17.

Rita was born May 8, 1940, in Youngstown, a daughter of Helen and Joseph Novotny.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School.

She was a floral designer working at many local shops including Burkland and Walther’s Florists.

A devout Catholic, Rita was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church. A volunteer at the church, she enjoyed helping to decorate it for all holidays.

She was proud of her Slovak heritage and was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association and American Slovak Cultural Association of the Mahoning Valley.

She was a loving, caring person who always had a smile on her face and a kind word. She was an avid crafter that loved giving gifts and floral arrangements to family and friends whether they needed them or not. She enjoyed gardening, watching her grandkids play sports, doing pilates group exercise, going to auctions and time with her cats. She cheered for The Ohio State Buckeyes and all the Cleveland teams, Indians, Browns and Cavs. She always loved the parties in the Lucerne Lane neighborhood with the Yarab’s, Baldelli’s and Whittle’s.

Rita was preceded in death by her first husband, William J. Petty, who died in 1973; her parents; brother Francis “Tex” Novotny and son, David W. Petty.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Robert LoGiudice of Boardman; daughter, Susan (Ron) Yarab of Poland; daughter-in-law, Raynae Petty; grandchildren, Magen Ross Petty and William Mark Petty of Boardman; sister, Therese (John) Nestor of Austintown; aunt, Philomena McCaffery of Youngstown; sister-in-law, Dorie Novotny of Struthers; brother-in-law, Don LoGiudice of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call Tuesday from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at the church.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Cardinal Mooney High School/Adopt a Student Fund, 2545 Erie Street, Youngstown, OH 44507 www.cardinalmooney.com

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 20 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



