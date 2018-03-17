Sebring police urge residents to be aware of man claiming to be a cop

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring police are asking neighbors in the area to be aware of a suspicious person claiming to work for the Beloit Police Department.

The suspect, described in a police report as a clean-cut white man with short, dark hair and dark eyes, went to a house in the 800 block of S. 13th Street and told the owner he was conducting a welfare check, according to the police report.

The homeowner called police a little before 7:30 p.m. Saturday to report the incident.

She said the man knocked on her door dressed as a police officer, saying he was sent from the Beloit Police Department for a welfare check on her children because he’d received a call alleging child abuse.

The homeowner then stated that the suspect said he would be back for a follow-up and that Children Services would call her, the report states.

Sebring police say the man is not a member of the Beloit Police Department and urge residents to only answer their doors if they can see an officer’s badge, patch and marked police cruiser.

The police report also states that the man is about 6 feet tall, in his mid- to early-20s and has a very short mustache.

He’s said to be driving a black Sedan with a light bar on top of it, but with no credible markings.

Anyone who has any information is urged to call the Sebring Police Department at 330-938-6114.