Simon T. “Frank” Gagany Obituary

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania – Simon T. “Frank” Gagany of Wheatland passed away Saturday morning, March 17, 2018, in his residence. He was 93.

Mr. Gagany was born July 14, 1925, in New York City, the son of the late Simon T. Gagany, Jr. and Elizabeth Moritz Gagany.

As a young boy, he moved to Niles, Ohio, where he attended Niles schools.

He retired in 1996 from National Fuel Gas, Sharon, where he was employed as a meter reader for 40 years.

Frank was a member of Holy Cross Orthodox Church, Hermitage.

He was an avid sports fan and particularly enjoyed high school football and the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers.

Frank honorably served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

His wife of more than 54 years, the former Victoria Costea, whom he married January 24, 1954, passed away April 26, 2008.

He is survived by a son, Robert E. Flynn, Jr. and his wife, Carol, Niles, Ohio; two grandchildren, Robin Flynn-Maule and her husband, Harold, Hermitage and Bonnie Flynn, Sharon; four great-grandchildren, Danielle, Kevin, Nicholas and Scott Robert Maul and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Frank was preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Santangelo and two brothers, Emil and Charles Alexander.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Holy Cross Orthodox Church, 950 Maple Drive, Hermitage, PA 16148

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, March 21 in Holy Cross Orthodox Church, Hermitage.

Funeral Divine Liturgy will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 21 in the church, with Archpriest George J. Treff, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 20 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



