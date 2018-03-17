St. Patrick’s Day forecast

ST. PATRICK’S DAY BAG O’ TRICKS

A system bringing snow and a wintry mix is moving to the south of the Valley. High pressure is going to try to keep this system out of the area.

This will bring a small chance for a few snow showers and a wintry mix late morning into early afternoon. The best chance will be in Columbiana county. Watch for slick spots.

SUNNY SUNDAY

Skies will clear out tonight and sunshine returns for Sunday. Temperatures will climb to near 50 into the afternoon.

