Thomas E. Limber Obituary

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Thomas E. Limber, age 74, of Howland Township, died Saturday afternoon, March 17, 2018, at Trumbull Regional Hospital in Warren.

He was born May 28, 1943 in Warren the son of the late Joseph L. Limber and Mildred L. Pritchard Limber.

He was a lifetime Warren area resident.

Tom was a 1961 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He then served from 1961-1963 in the Air Force as an Airman.

He was a Lieutenant with the Warren City Police Department when he retired in 1993, after 27 years of service.

Tom loved motorcycling and the loves of his life were his three dogs, Lady I, Lady II and Lady III, who have all passed away. He enjoyed scuba diving, target shooting and working on cars. He was an avid bowler and had bowled a 300 game.

Tom is survived by a few close friends and his brothers from the Warren Police Department; his stepmother, Rose H. Limber of Warren; a half-brother, Jeff Limber and a half-sister, Dorothea Marino both of Warren and two stepbrothers, Tim Limber of Warren and Joseph Limber of El Paso.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, where friends and family may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to service time.

Burial will be at Niles City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warren F.O.P. Lodge No. 34, 141 South Street., Warren, OH 44481.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

