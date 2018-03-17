Threat for mid week storm diminishes

WEEKEND FORECAST
Sunshine. That’s you need to know… You’re welcome.

WEEK FORECAST
The storm system that was looking to move into our area on Tuesday is now trending further south. This means the chance for winter weather has diminished, even though it’s not totally gone.

I also bumped up temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday to adjust to the decreased cloud cover in the forecast. If the storm threat completely goes away, then we will have to move temperatures up more.

 

Monday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  46

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Slight chance for rain or snow showers. (20%)
High:  41  Low:  25

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Slight chance for snow showers. (20%)
High:  38  Low:  22

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  41  Low:  23

Friday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  44  Low:  22

 

NEXT WEEKEND
Looking ahead to next weekend there is another chance for a low pressure system to move through. This will bring the chance for rain and snow. With high model disagreement we will likely keep POPs (Possibility of Precipitation) down for now. This is something we will have to keep an eye on going through the week.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High:  39  Low:  25

 

 

