West Middlesex boys come up short in State Quarterfinals

The Big Reds' season comes to an end with a loss to OLSH Saturday; Big Reds finish at 21-7

KITTANNING, Pennsylvania, (WKBN) – The West Middlesex boys basketball team lost to Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 69-60 Saturday in a PIAA Class 2A State Quarterfinal at Armstrong High School.

The Big Reds got off to a slow start and trailed 31-25 at halftime. After keeping things close in the second half, West Middlesex could never close the gap against the Chargers.

Chase Staunch and Marshall Murray, led the Big Reds with 15 points apiece. Casey Mild has 12 points, while Jake Bowen added 10 for the Big Reds.

OLSH was paced by Austin Wigley with 18 points. Dante Spadafora had 17 points, while Daren Dimichele finished with 15.

West Middlesex’s season comes to an end with an overall record of 21-7.

