William “Bill” H. Thomas, Sr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Prayer will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 22, at the Fox Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, celebrated by Rev. Edward P. Noga, for William “Bill” H. Thomas, Jr. who passed away peacefully with his family at his side, Saturday, March 17, 2018 at the Hospice House.

Bill was born December 28, 1936, in Youngstown, son of William H. and Dorothy Vaugh Thomas, Sr. He was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1955 graduate of Boardman High School, attended Youngstown College, worked for First Energy for 41 years retiring in 1996.

Bill was a member of St. Patrick Church in Youngstown and a member of electrician’s union 118.

After retiring Bill enjoyed working in his yard and garden and golfing with his friends he was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. You could often find bill watching hockey on the television. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and watching R.J’s soccer games. Bill was very fond of his wife Barbara’s cooking, there was nothing that she made he didn’t love.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 61 years, Barbara Jean Barvitski, they married on May 25, 1956. He leaves his sons, William “Bill” B. Thomas of Marietta, Ohio and Robert “Bob” J. (Janet Hay) Thomas, Sr. of Canfield; his granddaughters, Tara and Madison Thomas and grandson, Robert (R.J) J. Thomas, Jr. all of Canfield. Bill also leaves his two brothers, Paul and Bob Thomas and his sister, Sue Thomas.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 21 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Bill’s family is requesting material tributes to be made to St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507 or to St. Jude Church, 180 Seventh Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Interment will take place at Green Haven memorial Gardens.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 20 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.