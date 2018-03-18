Alan “Chief” Thompson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – His family thought he’d live to well over 90 as his parents had but at 77 years old, Alan “Chief” Thompson, passed away suddenly doing what he loved, taking care of the lake property that he owned for the benefit of his family and everyone they called their friends. Alan passed away Sunday, March 18.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 23, at Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad Street, Canfield, for E. Alan Thompson of Columbiana.

He was born May 9, 1940, in Youngstown, son of the late Edwin R. and Kathryn (Hoover) Thompson.

He graduated from Canfield High School in 1958 and received his bachelor’s degree from Wittenberg University, where he was a proud member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

He was a member of the Canfield United Methodist Church, Argus Lodge #545 F and AM and the Youngstown Shrine Club.

He leaves his loving wife, the former Cheryl Muir, whom he married July 25, 1992; his children, Tricia Baker of Columbus, Marcy (Mike) Ross of Columbus, Wendy (Tony) Russo of Canfield and Holly (Chris) Kotte of Columbus, Brian Titus of Chicago, Trish (TJ) Irons of North Lima and Tommy (Gina) Titus of North Lima; two sisters, Bobbie Fabish of Utah and Karen (Ken) Roth of Greenville, South Carolina; one brother, Jeff (Linda) Thompson of Allentown, Pennsylvania; 22 grandchildren and one devoted best friend, his dog, Buddy.

Chief loved being with his family and friends, getting to know people, spending time on the water, working on his projects and believing in the greatness of his country. He was always there for his children and grandchildren, to whom he passed along his love of life. He embodied his favorite quote by Abraham Lincoln, “In the end, it’s not the years in your life that matter; it’s the life in your years.”

Friend may call Thursday, March 22 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel, followed by a masonic service at 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, March 23 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be sent in Alan’s name to Shriners’ Children’s Hospital, 290 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield OH 44406.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

