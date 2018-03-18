Amusement park company partners with college on new degree

Cedar Fair will build classrooms and dorms for 200 students on land provided by the city

By Published:
FILE - In this July 2, 2014, file photo, Matt Ouimet, chief executive of Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., greets a guest at Cedar Point amusement park, in Sandusky, Ohio. A man who entered a restricted area at the amusement park to look for a lost cellphone has been struck by a roller coaster and killed Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/John Seewer, File)
In this July 2, 2014 file photo, Matt Ouimet, chief executive of Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., greets a guest at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Seewer)

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) – The parent company of Cedar Point amusement park in northern Ohio is partnering with a nearby university to offer a new degree program to train students for management jobs in the tourism industry.

Bowling Green State University will offer classes on resort management at a new campus in Sandusky, home of Cedar Point and its parent company, Cedar Fair.

Students in the four-year program would spend the last two years at the Sandusky campus and could work entry-level jobs at Cedar Point or another Cedar Fair park.

The university’s president says existing hospitality management programs don’t cover all the issues that arise at amusement parks.

Cedar Fair will build classrooms and dorms for 200 students on land provided by the city. The campus could be ready as soon as 2020.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s