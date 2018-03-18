Betty L. Johnson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A memorial service in honor of Mrs. Betty L. Johnson will be held Saturday, March 24, at 12:00 Noon, at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Youngstown. Mrs. Johnson entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Hospice House with her daughter by her side.

Ms. Johnson was born on January 16, 1938 in Austin, Texas.

She relocated to Youngstown, Ohio in 1965 with her family.

She enjoyed cooking southern food for her family. She loved playing bingo and spending time with grandchildren.

She leaves to celebrate her life, her companion of 45 years, Willie Miles; she leaves her children and grandchildren to carry on her legacy, Charles (Marsha) Smith of Youngstown, Ohio, Georgia Carter of Chicago, Illinois, Carolyn (Karlos) Mills and Vickie Satterwhite both of Cleveland, Ohio, Christine (Chris) Jordan of Youngstown, Ohio; a stepson, Willie Key; siblings, Willie B. (Wanda) Maxwell, Thomas (Betty) Maxwell, Curtis May (Ivy) Jones and James Overton; 18 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ida Mae Maxwell and father; a grandson, Marcus Smith and grandparents, Hillard and Jenny Overton.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

