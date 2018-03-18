Canfield crime activity: Loaded gun found in Perkins restroom

Police investigated the following incidents in Canfield from Feb. 26 - March 11:

Monday, February 26

7300 block of N. Palmyra Road, report of a fight between two students at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. Both students were determined to be mutual participants in the fight. They were disciplined by the school and no charges were filed.

Tuesday, February 27

12:47 p.m. – N. Palmyra Road, a student at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center was observed with a possible weapon in the hallway. The school was then placed on lockdown. The student was located and an investigation revealed that he was only carrying a spray paint nozzle. The boy said he accidentally took the nozzle from his class and was “messing around” with it before class. The lockdown was then lifted, and the 17-year-old student was charged with disorderly conduct.

Tuesday, March 6

N. Palmyra Road, Matthew Huk, 24, of Columbiana, arrested and charged with drug possession — methamphetamine, driving under suspension and cited for a stop light violation during a traffic stop.

Wednesday, March 7

1:50 p.m. – 500 block of E. Main St., a loaded firearm was found in a men’s bathroom inside of a Perkins restaurant. Canfield police were called and took the gun to the police station. Later, the owner of the gun showed up at the police department to report his gun missing. Upon providing legal documentation and his CCW permit, his firearm was returned to him.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

