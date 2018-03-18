Carol Ellen Farthing Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio – Carol Ellen Farthing, 77, of Southington, formerly of Nashville, Tennessee, went to be with her Lord after a long struggle with leukemia early Sunday morning, March 18, 2018, at the Hospice House in Poland. She was surrounded by her loving family as she passed from the world of pain and struggle to a world of everlasting peace and comfort.

She was born December 12, 1940 in Amelia, Ohio, a daughter of the late Rev. Carl and Ellen (Ponchot) Light.

Carol married Leslie A. Farthing on August 14, 1961. They shared over 57 years of marriage and many beautiful, happy memories together. He survives her.

Both Carol and her husband were educators in the James A. Garfield Local School District in Portage County. She taught senior English for over 40 years. One student, upon a chance meeting in a restaurant remarked as he introduced his wife to her, “Hon, this is the teacher who changed the direction of my life.” Carol loved teaching. It was the passion of her life.

She was a member of the Warren First Church of the Nazarene, where she served as the Sunday School Superintendent, teacher and organizer. She was also co-leader of many small Bible study groups. Carol, along with her husband, were District Church lay and retreat leaders. She also sang in the local church sanctuary choir for many years.

Carol was known by her nieces and nephews as “Auntie Carol”. She loved being “Auntie” and spent many summer vacation days and weeks with her favorites (all of them!). One of her nephews, David, wrote to her recently, summing up her influence on their lives; “The pebbles of love you dropped into the ponds of our young hearts ripple still.”

Besides her beloved husband, Carol is survived by two sisters, Annette (Everett) Hayes, of Wichita, Kansas and Kathy (David) Keller of Akron and a brother, John (Peggy) Light of Barberton. She also leaves behind her nephews, David, Scott and Timothy Dolan, Jeffrey Keller and Joshua and Jeremiah Hayes and a niece, Tanya Blankenship.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Becky and Nancy Light.

A service of praise will be held 12:00 Noon, Friday, March 23, 2018, at the Warren First Church of the Nazarene, 4179 Parkman Road NW, Warren, with Pastor Broe Davis officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Friday, March 23 at the church.

Carol will be laid to rest in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that material contributions be made to the Warren First Church of the Nazarene, in her memory.

Carol’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staffs of the Hope Center for Cancer Care, Trumbull Memorial Hospital and Hospice of The Valley and Hospice House, for all of their loving care and encouragement.

Arrangements for Mrs. Farthing are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

