Charles “Buddy” R. Roscoe Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Charles R. Roscoe, 70, of Leavittsburg, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 6:05 a.m. in the Cleveland Clinic following a short illness.

Affectionately known as Buddy by family and friends, he was born on March 3, 1948 in Warren, the son of the late Charles “Charlie” and Mary A. Vaso Roscoe and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1967 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School, Buddy began working at General Motors Lordstown that very same year. Buddy would continue working at General Motors in many departments for 39 years before retiring from the paint department in August of 2006.

A veteran of the United States Army, Buddy served his country faithfully during the Vietnam War; serving with the 101st Airborne Company, was an MP for a year and was stationed in Ft. Brag, North Carolina. He entered active duty on April 24, 1967 in Cleveland, Ohio. He received the rank of sergeant on August 15, 1969 and was then transferred to the Army Reserves in Ft. Brag on April 23, 1970 and was honorably discharged at the fulfillment of his reserve duty on April 23, 1970 in Ft. Brag. For his service he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and an honorable discharge for the United States Army.

Buddy was a member of Apostolic Christian Church in Warren and was also a member of the UAW 1117 in Lordstown.

During his school years, Buddy was quick on his feet playing softball, basketball and football.

Later in life and in retirement, Buddy enjoyed doing yard work and always had an ear for 50’s music.

A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many; Buddy will be missed by his wife of 40 years, the former Tracy Neff whom he married on May 21, 1977; a son, Aaron C. (Tara) Roscoe and their twin daughters, Macy A. and Gwen E. of Champion; a daughter, Carrie A. Roscoe and her children, Olivia Roscoe-May and Mason A. Roscoe-Spencer of Leavittsburg; a sister, Charlotte M. (Doug) Wolfert of Champion and their daughter, Lori M. (Ken) Baillie. Buddy is also survived by his in-laws, John (Carol) Neff of N. Bristol, Chuck (Kathy) Neff of Champion, Joe Neff, Jim Wyant, Dolores (Eddi) Matthews and Linda Tucker all of Leavittsburg; nieces, Kim (Don) Davis, Carla (Mark) Hall, Connie Matthews, Missy Dunlap, Julie Monrean, Jill McMillan, Hannah Neff and Annette (Doug) Marble; nephews, John (Joannie) Neff, Mark (Kristin) Wyant, Matt Neff, Chuckie Neff and Chris Matthews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and by several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Besides his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Barb Wyant and a nephew, Jamie Wyant.

Calling hours will take place on Thursday, March 22, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 727 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44481.

A funeral service with Pastor Bill Blumel of Apostolic Christian Church will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 23, 2018 in the funeral home.

Full military honors rendered by the Trumbull County Honor Guard American Legion Post #540 of Cortland will also take place.

Burial will follow in Meadow Brook Memorial Park in Champion.

Caring and professional arrangements for the Roscoe family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691, where family and friends may share condolences to the Roscoe family.