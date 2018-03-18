Geraldine J. “Gerry” Petrick Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Geraldine J. “Gerry” Petrick, 80, passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Gerry came to Warren in 1958 from Pennsylvania.

She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Raymond and Genevieve Pacione.

She was a graduate of Beauty School and worked the Joe Long’s Beauty Salon as a beautician for five years.

Gerry was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church).

She enjoyed word search puzzles and collecting stuffed penguins.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne (John) Ronyak of Warren; a brother-in-law, Frank Poli of Champion; two nieces, Mary Ann, Donna (Greg) and two nephews, Frank and Raymond.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Louse Poli.

There will be no calling hours. A private committal service will be held at later date.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

