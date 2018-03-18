Jerald Donnell “Squeak” Wallace Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Jerald Donnell Wallace, 69, better known as “Squeak” passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018.

He was born to the union of Ernest White and Doris Wallace, both of whom preceded him in death.

Jerald was educated in the public schools of Youngstown and was a graduate of South High School class of 1967.

He proudly served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War.

He married Debbie Weathers February 27, 1971. To this union two sons were born, Donnell and Kelly Wallace.

Squeak was employed by General Motors of Lordstown and retired after 30 years of service. He served as a member of the Vietnam Veterans Committee at Local 1112 U.A.W. Squeak took great pride in making it possible for his labor union to be the first to incorporate an “Honor Guard Corps.” Squeak enlisted with the Air Force Reserve for 10 years, serving as a food specialist in Denver, Colorado and Vienna. When he was honorably discharged, he had reached level of E-8 Master Sargent and received an associate degree in Air Force History. After leaving the Reserves, he was employed at Youngstown State University in the food service division.

He was affiliated with the Union Baptist Church in Youngstown under the leadership of Pastor Michael Harrison. He taught Vacation Bible School and the remedial reading class. He was a youth counselor. He then became a member of the Victory Lutheran Church in Youngstown under the leadership of Pastor Hosea Eloig Vicar. Squeak served with Harvesters for Christ Ministry. He also worked as a mentor for the Juvenile Justice Center. He received recognition for operating the Learning Community Programs while working with children as a volunteer remedial tutor. He was also a member of the Volunteer Advocacy Legal Unit and a volunteer worker for the Mahoning Valley Historical Society of Youngstown. Jerald was a proud security officer with Securitas Security Service USA. He was also a sponsor for Hope Shot Narcotics Anonymous.

He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Debbie Wallace of Kansas City, Missouri; three sons, Donnell Wallace (Maria) and Kelly Wallace, both of Kansas City and Jumal Rowe of Warren; two daughters, Jamila Wallace of Cleveland and Jerlisha Wallace of Warren; Godson, Brian Johnson of Columbus; parental aunt, Emma Wallace of Youngstown; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Ernest White, Jr. (Linda), Ronnie White (Ethel) and Robert Earl Crockett (Faye), all of Youngstown; sisters, Michelle Rudolph of Cleveland and Dr. Robin Eutz of Indianapolis; daughter-in-law, DeAngela Burns-Wallace of Shawnee, Kansas and a host of relatives and friends.

Services will be Thursday, March 29, 2018, at 12:00 Noon at the Union Baptist Church, 528 Lincoln Avenue in Youngstown.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the church on Thursday, March 29.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.