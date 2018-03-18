Jerry May Austin Obituary

CANTON, Michigan (Formerly Mecca Township, Ohio) – Jerry May Austin a resident of Canton, Michigan passed from this life on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the age of 71.

She was born July 30, 1946 in Warren the daughter of the late Larry and Irene Taylor Davis.

She grew up in Mecca Township and was a 1964 graduate of Maplewood High School.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Opal Chapter No. 181 in Cortland.

Jerry was the beloved wife of Frank Austin and loving mother of four children, Butch (Jenny) Roberts, Lorin (Tammy) Roberts, Robin Mentzer and Neil T. (Tiffany) Mentzer, Jr. She was the cherished grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 14 with one more on the way. She was the dear sister of Fred (Michelle) Davis.

On March 18 we lost an amazing lady. Jerry Austin went home to be with the Lord. She loved life and enjoyed traveling with her adoring husband, Frank Austin. They were a true example of what a loving marriage should look like. Jerry was a loving, kind and outgoing person. She was always on the go with an ability to make friends with whomever she met. She was surrounded with many loved ones at the time of her passing. She leaves us with many wonderful memories and will be greatly missed. We will never say good-bye, only “so long for now”.

Funeral services will be in Canton, Michigan on Wednesday, March 21. Locally, the family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 23, 2018 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland with a 12:30 p.m. Eastern Star service and the funeral service to follow with Pastor William Aiken officiating.

Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.shaferwinanschapel.com.