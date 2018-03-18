John C. Zanni Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – There will be a mass of Christian burial on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Rd., Vienna, OH 44473 with the Very Rev. Frank Zanni V.F. officiating for John C. Zanni, 53, of Struthers, who passed away Sunday afternoon, March 18, 2018 with his loving family by his side.

John will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his kindness, compassion and unique personality. John was the type of person to help any in need and was always there as a friend.

He was born April 27, 1964 in Youngstown, the son of Louis and Irene (Cipro) Zanni and grew up in Struthers.

John was a 1982 graduate of Struthers High School and moved to Columbus where he was employed as a bartender and continued his education studying to become a teacher.

John then moved to Burlington, Vermont where he taught school for many years. He then moved to Whitehall, New York continuing his education in education administration and earning his degree in education administration. John then moved to Albany, New York and was the administrator for a special education school.

John retired and moved back to Struthers in 2010 to care for aging parents.

John had many passions throughout his life. He loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed life to its fullest. John always made sure that his family was the center of his life, so he began organizing family luncheons to keep the family in touch with one another and united.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his two sisters, Virginia (John) Gordon and Carol (Terry) Yoder both of Dunedin, Florida; three brothers, Dave Zanni of Chillicothe, the Very Rev. Frank Zanni V.F. of Vienna and Steven (Fiancé, Emily) Zanni of Chicago, Illinois; an aunt, Mary Parisi of Struthers and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by a brother, Father James Zanni and various aunts and uncles.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Rossi Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman (new location) and on Thursday, March 22, 2018 from 9:30 to 10:20 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church.

Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Coitsville.

Although flowers are beautiful, John’s family requests that material contributions be made in his name to St. Thomas the Apostle Church or to the National Kidney Foundation, 1373 Grandview Ave., Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43212.