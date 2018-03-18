Kent State student named Courage Award recipient

If you are reading this on the WKBN app, click here for all videos.

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor John Kasich named a Kent State University college freshman one of the recipients for the Courage Award at his State of the State address.

Nina Schubert put together a group on Kent State’s campus to help students cope with the same struggles she’s been dealing with since high school.

Schubert said she has struggled with bulimia, depression, anxiety, self-harm, borderline personality disorder and suicidal thoughts.

It was Nina Schubert’s freshman year in high school when she says she noticed she was going down a toxic a path but she didn’t try to change until a friend pulled her aside and asked her to seek help.

“For my friend to give me that ultimatum is what changed my life — and probably saved my life,” Schubert said.

A little over a year ago, Schubert finished her final treatment program and in her first year in college, she’s taking what’s she learned and helping others.

Schubert started an organization to stop stigmas associated with mental illness.

The program is called the Nightingale Project. The group meets twice a month to talk about the struggles everyone is dealing with.

The reason for the name is simple.

“A nightingale is a guardian angel — someone who watches out for you — has your back,” Schubert said.

A nightingale is something she’s trying to be to other students who deal with mental health issues.

“I just like the idea of having it revolve around having someone there for you — and just letting people know that they are not alone if they’re struggling — they don’t have to be alone in their struggles,” Schubert said.

“She’s an inspiring example of leadership at a young age on such a difficult issue. You know what — we love you Nina for the fact that you’re stepping up and stepping out and helping people to get their lives back,” Kasich said during the speech.

Schubert says she still has her tough days and now she’s balancing the busy college life with classes, a sorority, plus her newly formed group.

But the award in her hands is a nice reminder of the group’s impact.

“It’s been worth it — every minute of it. It’s been definitely worth starting, working for and continuing to work on.”

The National Alliance on Mental Illness says over 75 percent of mental health conditions begin before the age of 24.

College counselors say they are seeing a record number of students seeking help.