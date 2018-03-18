Larry Dean Field Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Larry Dean Field, 71, of Champion, Ohio died at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, March 18, 2018, at Concord Care Center in Fowler, Ohio.

He was born November 17, 1946, in Albright, West Virginia, a son of the late Denzil Field and the late Sara Laraway Field.

Larry graduated from Champion High School and went on to be employed as a construction supervisor at the Moore Pipe Company.

In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf.

Larry’s relationship with Jesus Christ was the most important thing in his life. He loved to write worship music and along with his wife Dawn, ministered in music together for many years. Larry was a member of the Maranatha Church in Cortland and he had formerly served as the pastor of the Foursquare Church in Conneaut, Ohio for several years.

Surviving are his wife, Dawn Jones Field of Champion, whom he married June 6, 1987; daughter, Tiffany (Darrell) Brodt of Orlando, Florida; son, Brian Field of Portland, Oregon; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Judy (George) Miller of Warren, Ohio and two sisters-in-law, Joyce Field of Champion and Sherry Field of Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gary and Rick Field.

The will of my Father, that’s all I really need

Just show me the way Lord, through my prayers I plead

I’m nothing without you, a barren land that’s dry

Your loving grace has saved me for that sweet by and by.

~ Larry Field ~

Funeral services will be held at Champion Township Cemetery Chapel on Friday, March 23 at 1:00 p.m. where Pastor Woody Cavender will officiate. Friends may call at the cemetery chapel from Noon until service time.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that material contributions be made to, Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Bldg. E. Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406, in his memory.

The arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.