Maplewood lacks depth but has the pedigree to be successful

The Rockets begin play against Waterloo.

By Published: Updated:
Maplewood Rockets high school baseball.

2018 Maplewood Baseball Primer
Head Coach: Mark Treveline
Record: 15-10

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead
“We’re hoping for a competitive season to improve on last year,” says coach Treveline. “We face a very tough schedule. Our defense has to improve to be successful. Depth will be key – as we only have about a twelve man team. We’re in a very tough league with the likes of Mathews Grand Valley, and Windham all should have strong teams this year.”

Since reaching the Regionals in 2004, Maplewood has failed to get out of the District Semifinal round in 10 of the last 12 seasons. Last year, the Rockets fell to top seeded Warren JFK (2-1) in the Fairport District Semifinal. Maplewood found redemption in their first playoff game a year ago when they knocked off Windham (6-3) – who had previously eliminated the Rockets in 2016 in the Sectional Semifinal (3-0). Maplewood has won 12 post-season games in the past decade (2007-17).

2018 Schedule
Mar. 24 – at Waterloo (DH), 11
Mar. 27 – Heartland Christian, 4:30
Mar. 31 – at Mogadore (DH), 11
Apr. 3 – at Windham, 4:30
Apr. 4 – Lordstown, 4:30
Apr. 5 – at Southington, 4:30
Apr. 6 – Lakeview, 4:30
Apr. 9 – Grand Valley, 4:30
Apr. 10 – at Heartland Christian, 4:30
Apr. 11 – at Bristol, 4:30
Apr. 12 – at Grand Valley, 4:30
Apr. 13 – Bristol, 4:30
Apr. 14 – at Lowellville (DH), 11
Apr. 16 – Southington, 4:30
Apr. 18 – at Newbury, 4:30
Apr. 19 – Badger, 4:30
Apr. 21 -at Struthers (DH), 11
Apr. 23 – Mathews, 4:30
Apr. 25 – Jackson-Milton, 5
Apr. 26 – at Pymatuning Valley, 4:30
May 1 – Pymatuning Valley, 4:30
May 3 – at Badger, 4:30
May 4 – at Mineral Ridge, 4:30
May 8 – at Mathews, 4:30

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s