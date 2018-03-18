Maplewood lacks depth but has the pedigree to be successful

2018 Maplewood Baseball Primer

Head Coach: Mark Treveline

Record: 15-10

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

“We’re hoping for a competitive season to improve on last year,” says coach Treveline. “We face a very tough schedule. Our defense has to improve to be successful. Depth will be key – as we only have about a twelve man team. We’re in a very tough league with the likes of Mathews Grand Valley, and Windham all should have strong teams this year.”

Since reaching the Regionals in 2004, Maplewood has failed to get out of the District Semifinal round in 10 of the last 12 seasons. Last year, the Rockets fell to top seeded Warren JFK (2-1) in the Fairport District Semifinal. Maplewood found redemption in their first playoff game a year ago when they knocked off Windham (6-3) – who had previously eliminated the Rockets in 2016 in the Sectional Semifinal (3-0). Maplewood has won 12 post-season games in the past decade (2007-17).

2018 Schedule

Mar. 24 – at Waterloo (DH), 11

Mar. 27 – Heartland Christian, 4:30

Mar. 31 – at Mogadore (DH), 11

Apr. 3 – at Windham, 4:30

Apr. 4 – Lordstown, 4:30

Apr. 5 – at Southington, 4:30

Apr. 6 – Lakeview, 4:30

Apr. 9 – Grand Valley, 4:30

Apr. 10 – at Heartland Christian, 4:30

Apr. 11 – at Bristol, 4:30

Apr. 12 – at Grand Valley, 4:30

Apr. 13 – Bristol, 4:30

Apr. 14 – at Lowellville (DH), 11

Apr. 16 – Southington, 4:30

Apr. 18 – at Newbury, 4:30

Apr. 19 – Badger, 4:30

Apr. 21 -at Struthers (DH), 11

Apr. 23 – Mathews, 4:30

Apr. 25 – Jackson-Milton, 5

Apr. 26 – at Pymatuning Valley, 4:30

May 1 – Pymatuning Valley, 4:30

May 3 – at Badger, 4:30

May 4 – at Mineral Ridge, 4:30

May 8 – at Mathews, 4:30