Mathews has plenty to be excited about entering 2018

2018 Mathews Baseball Primer

Head Coach: Jared Terlecky

Record: 15-6

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

The Mustangs return seniors Chris Ritz, as well as, the Canter twins (Dan and Dillon) to go along with a strong junior class led by First-Team All-NAC righty Jackson Iceman, Gabe Canter, and Brandon Smith. Hunter Schoenfeld had a solid freshman year in 2017. Newcomers Adam Wibert (junior) and Zach Rhodanz (sophomore) have been pegged as two individuals to contribute this season. The Mustangs will feature an all-brother outfield with the Canter boys. Gabe will man left field, Dillon in center and Dan in right. Mathews did lose a pair of All-League performers in catcher Mitch Goff and pitcher/infielder Anthony Oulton.

Coach Jared Terlecky indicates his expectations, “Pitching and defense should be our strengths. We’re returning some good young pitchers. (I believe) we could contend for a league championship and a district title in 2018. Senior Chris Ritz – who lettered as a freshman and sophomore – is back after missing the 2017 season. We’ll look to replace Mitch Goff at catcher – if we can overcome that loss – this team will be (on track to achieving our goals).”

In the Fairport District last May, the 2nd seeded Mustangs fell in extra innings (5-4) to top seeded JFK. Mathews has advanced to the District Finals in two of the past four seasons. This year, they’ll look to qualify for the Sweet 16 (Regionals).

2018 Schedule

Mar. 24 – St. John (DH), 11

Mar. 26 – McDonald, 5

Mar. 28 – at United, 5

Apr. 3 – at Bristol, 4:30

Apr. 5 – at Grand Valley, 4:30

Apr. 6 – Leetonia, 5

Apr. 7 – at Heartland Christian (DH), 11

Apr. 9 – at Pymatuning Valley, 4:30

Apr. 11 – at Southington, 4:30

Apr. 12 – Pymatuning Valley, 4:30

Apr. 13 – Western Reserve, 5

Apr. 16 – Windham, 4:30

Apr. 18 – at Lordstown, 4:30

Apr. 19 – at Lakeside, 4:25

Apr. 21 – Liberty (DH), 11

Apr. 23 – at Maplewood, 4:30

Apr. 24 – Rootstown, 5

Apr. 25 – Grand Valley, 4:30

Apr. 26 – at Badger, 4:30

Apr. 28 – Jackson-Milton, 11

Apr. 30 – Newbury, 4:30

May 2 – Badger, 4:30 (DH), 4:30

May 7 – at Mineral Ridge, 5

May 8 – Maplewood, 4:30