Nicholas “Nick” V. Ross III Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Nicholas “Nick” V. Ross III entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 18, 2018, as a result of complications of pneumonia.

Mr. Ross was born in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Jane DeLucia Ross and the late Nicholas V. Ross, Jr.

Nick was a graduate of Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Law Enforcement Administration, as well as, graduate master’s studies in Criminal Justice. He additionally held advanced certifications in Police Administration from the Case Western Reserve University of Cleveland, which he completed in 1990. Nick was also a graduate of Boardman High School, where he was a Varsity wrestler for three years.

As a 17-year-old high school student, he broke the Mahoning County record for bench pressing 411 pounds.

Mr. Ross retired in 2008 after a nearly 40-year career as a police administrator from Youngstown State University, where he served as Lieutenant Supervisor in the YSU Police Department. His career brought him many commendations and awards, including The Ohio Police Leadership Award and The Youngstown State University Outstanding Employee Award three times in the 1980s. He was the recipient of Letters of Commendation from the Ohio House of Representatives on several occasions for excellence in Police work in the 1980s and police administration in the 1990s.

Mr. Ross earned certifications from The United States Secret Service Protective Operations. He was certified in Advanced Marksmanship and held certifications in Investigative Detective Techniques and Advanced Use of Force Liability, as well as, Advanced Firearm Trainer Certification. At Youngstown State University, he taught Use of Force Liability, Tactical Baton and numerous firearms courses of many levels.

Mr. Ross was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, where he served as Treasurer and was also a member of the Youngstown State University Alumni Society.

Mr. Ross competed nationally in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida’s Disney ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena, New York and New Jersey in Drug-Free Weightlifting competitions throughout his adult life. He continued to compete through the 1990s, during which time he earned three national titles for Drug-Free Weightlifting for his age group.

In 1994, he earned the Power Lift America Ohio Police Olympics National Gold Master Class medal for bench press.

In 1996 he earned a First Place National Title for Drug-Free Power Weightlifting for his age group in White Plains, New York at the Gold Master Division American Drug-Free Power Lifting Association, breaking the national records on bench press power-lift in his age group.

Nicks hobbies also included supporting and attending Cleveland Indians games with his co-workers and his family. He also enjoyed Cleveland Browns football, collegiate wrestling, professional boxing and Ohio State football. Above all, he attended all his grandchildren’s football, baseball, soccer and basketball games, as well as, every dance and music recital, play production and fashion shows, right up until his illness prevented it. His grandchildren were truly the light of his life.

Nick leaves his daughter, Melinda Leah (Attorney, Christopher) Rappach; grandchildren, Lilia Nicole and Tyler Christopher Rappach, all of Canfield. He also leaves his mother, Jane Ross of Canfield and a sister, Stella Camuso of Canfield.

Nick was preceded in death by his father, Nicholas Ross, Jr.; a sister, Viola Marie Ross and his sister’s husband, John Camuso.

Also surviving is Nick’s Aunt, Patty LeCursi of Niles and many cousins in the Youngstown area, Lake Milton, Niles, Newton Falls and Texas, all of whom visited Nick regularly in the past year. Nick is also survived by many good friends who visited him daily in his final months of illness. These enjoyable visits included many police officers from surrounding area departments and included his former wife, Georgie (Ken) Donatelli. Special thanks go to good, lifelong friends who visited often, Bob and Cheryl Kuti, Frank Pascal, Louis Wolk, Sue Lucarell and Clara Olds.

A member of St. Christine’s Catholic Church and in compliance with Nick’s wishes, calling hours and private services for close family and close friends were held Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at The McDonough Chapel in Resurrection Cemetery with committal prayers and entombment taking place at the Assumption Mausoleum immediately afterward, where Nick was laid to rest with his father, sister and brother-in-law.

A memorial luncheon was held at Tippecanoe Country Club. Youngstown State University Police Department provided an Honor Guard for the services.

In lieu of flowers, Nick requested any material donations be made to his grandchildrens’ college funds, Lilia Rappach and Tyler Rappach (Separate Accounts), at PNC Bank, 3667 Starrs Center Drive, Canfield, OH, 44406.

All arrangements were handled by Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.