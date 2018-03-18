Pa. man arrested after trying to hide crack cocaine in mother’s wallet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Pennsylvania man ran from Youngstown police after trying to hide drugs in his mother’s wallet.

According to a police report, city police pulled over a woman after she ran a red light at W. Warren Avenue and Hillman Street.

When the driver stopped the car, 30-year-old Justin Harrison, of Carlisle, jumped out and took off running, the report states.

Police chased him down and arrested him for failure to comply after multiple attempts at getting him to stop.

Harrison’s mother was driving the car, and the report says she then told police he had stuffed a baggie of crack cocaine inside her wallet before fleeing.

According to the report, Harrison admitted that the drugs were his.

After running Harrison’s information, police found he had warrants out for his arrest, so they also took him to jail for his warrants and possession of drugs.

His mother was issued a traffic ticket for running the red light and released from the scene.