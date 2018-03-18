Pa. State Police: 1 dead after car crashed into home and tree

Police reported to the accident around 11:55 p.m. Saturday

HICKORY TWP., PA (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the cause of a fatal one-vehicle crash Saturday night.

Police reported to the accident on around 11:55 p.m. Saturday.

The 26-year-old driver Jon Campbell, died in the crash according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police said he was driving on Harlansburg Road in Hickory Township when he hit an embankment and his truck went into the air.
The car then took out a tree, and hit the house.

Campbell was not wearing a seatbelt according to police.

Police said speed is a suspected factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Campbell was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.

Police said multiple properties were damaged.

WKBN will provide further information as it is made available. 

