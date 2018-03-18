Phyllis L. George Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio – Phyllis L. George, 87, of New Waterford, died Sunday, March 18, 2018 at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning County.

Phyllis was born on November 27, 1930, daughter of the late Harold and Edith Finch Leffel.

She attended East Fairfield United Methodist Church and was the owner of Georges Party Pak, New Middletown.

Her husband, Richard P. George, whom she married August 8, 1949, died August 20, 2007.

She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl (Jay) Townsend of East Palestine; two sons, Richard George, Jr. of New Waterford and Gregory George of Negley; a brother, Donald (Eileen) Leffel of Columbiana; two grandsons, Robert and James Seabrook; two great-granddaughters, Logan and Jensyn Seabrook; three great-grandsons, Sean, Jackson and Johnathon Seabrook; a great-great-granddaughter, Cylee Seabrook; a great-great-grandson, Lincoln Seabrook with another great-great-grandson on the way.

Phyllis was also preceded in death by a sister, Ina Williams and a brother, William Leffel.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 21, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday, March 22, 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, 28 North Main Street in Columbiana.

Funeral service will be Thursday, March 22, 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Negley.

