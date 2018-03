Samuel Jankovich Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Samuel Jankovich passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Samuel was born June 24, 1930.

Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 21, 2018 and again on Thurday, March 22 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 22, 2018 at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 65 South Keel Ridge Road in Hermitage.

Memorial donations may be made to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church.