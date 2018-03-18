Seeking Revenge: Sharon basketball looking to pay Quaker Valley back

With a win over New Castle Friday, the Tigers advance to the State Semifinals for the first time since 1957.

SHARON, Pa (WKBN)-Just three months ago, the Sharon football team appeared in the PIAA Western Final for the first time since 2000, but the Tigers fell to Quaker Valley who eventually won the state championship. Now the Tigers basketball team hopes to avenge the football team and send the Quakers home in the Class 4A Western Final Monday night.

“I want this so bad for my teammates,” said senior Tristan Ballard who is also on the football team.

“Because they know, a few football players on the basketball team know how it felt like to lose that game during football season. And I know they want it as bad as I do Monday night.”

The Tigers enter Monday’s matchup winners of 23-straight games and are appearing in the Western Final for the first time since 1957.

“Sadly, we came on the short end of that one, so our kids certainly remember what happen there in early December at North Hills High School,” said Sharon Head Coach Zach Sarver who is in his third year in charge of the boys basketball team.

“But again, it is going to be a basketball game when the ball goes up in the air so our kids understand that part of it as well.”

The Quakers basketball team has just one loss on the season, that coming against New Castle in the WPIAL Championship game. But the Tigers own a win over the Red Hurricanes which came Friday in the state quarterfinals.

Quaker Valley has also knocked out two other Mercer County teams in this basketball postseason, ending Grove City and Hickory’s seasons.

Monday’s matchup is slated for 7:00PM at New Castle High School.

.

