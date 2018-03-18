Several fire departments around Valley spend day fighting brush fires

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire departments around the Valley have been busy all day fighting several brush fires.

Our newsroom’s fire scanners were going off all afternoon and at one point, fire departments were responding to eight different location’s calls.

Fire crews spent hours in Boardman of off Southern Boulevard fighting a brush fire that burned 25-30 acres of land. The area was near baseball fields, powerlines and a gas tank.

At 6 p.m., some firefighters were still putting out smoking or charred areas from 3 p.m.

There have been no reported injuries.

A brush fire in Canfield destroyed about 5 acres.

There was another brush fire in Perry Township as well.