Shirley Martes Neely Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – An angel on earth was called home Sunday, March 18, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born November 13, 1968 to Joe Carter and Lola Neely and raised by her grandparents, Carl and Inez Neely.

She was a kind and warm presence in the lives of those who knew her.

She put her kindness to good use while working at Ivy Woods Manors as a nurse’s aide.

She loved to cook and bake for friends and family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, JaWaylin Richey; daughter, Lola Richey Taylor (Christopher Taylor); siblings, Deon Neely Allen (Freeman Allen) and Carl Fleeton; one grandson, Demetrius; special friend, Charles Richey and her best friend, Cynthia Caroll, all residents of Youngstown. She also leaves a host of extended family and friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Joe Carter and Lola Neely and grandfather, Carl Neely.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 26, at World Fellowship Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the directors of Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio.