Vincent Earl Haywood Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Vincent Earl Haywood of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2018 following an extended illness. He was 61.

He was born on May 10, 1956 to Vincent C. and Evelyn I (Heasley) Haywood in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Vincent worked for Wheatland Tube company over 20 years.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Sharpsville and Holy Trinity Lutheran in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Vincent enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking his grandbabies camping and boating. He enjoyed time and loved his grandbabies more than anything else in this world.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy (Ridgway) Haywood whom he married 41 years ago; daughter, Crystal Dawn (Christopher) Matchen; son, Vincent Robert Haywood and Nicole Haun; seven grandchildren, Hydi Olivia Haywood, Vincent David Haywood, Joshua Michael Haywood, Kyler James Matchen, Kylie Jade Haywood, Pyper Dawn Matchen and Mykal Joseph Matchen. Also surviving are three sisters, Sandra K. (James) Lynch, Joyce E. (Dale) Thompson and Pamela S. (Tom) Yavorsky; brother, Samuel R. (Cyndi) Haywood; father-in-law, Robert L. Ridgway, Sr.; mother-in-law, Priscilla Ridgway; two brothers-in-law, Robert L. (Sandra) Ridgway, Jr. David J. (Lori) Ridgway; a second son to Vincent and his wife, Robert Munnal, who they took in for three years along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent C. and Evelyn Haywood; two sisters, Marylin R. (Jack) Bradian and Twila M. “Tootie” (Lou) Fodor and mother-in-law, Lois M. Ridgway.

Friends may call Wednesday, March 21, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Gary Nelson, officiating.

Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 21 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.