Woman charged with bringing drugs into Youngstown jail

While being arrested, the woman lied about her identity and at first refused to drop her knife

Sierra Whitney, felony drug charges.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing charges after police found drugs stuffed inside a body cavity when taken to jail.

Police were on patrol in Victory Estates around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

They saw a woman stabbing at a vehicle’s rear tires with a long-bladed knife and yelling at people.

She finally admitted she was 32-year-old Sierra Whitney.

She was taken to the Mahoning County Jail on a warrant — where police discovered she’d stuffed cocaine into a body cavity.

She’s now facing felony drug charges.

