Woman charged with bringing drugs into Youngstown jail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing charges after police found drugs stuffed inside a body cavity when taken to jail.

Police were on patrol in Victory Estates around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

They saw a woman stabbing at a vehicle’s rear tires with a long-bladed knife and yelling at people.

The woman lied about her identity and at first refused to drop her knife.

She finally admitted she was 32-year-old Sierra Whitney.

She was taken to the Mahoning County Jail on a warrant — where police discovered she’d stuffed cocaine into a body cavity.

She’s now facing felony drug charges.