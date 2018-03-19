4 Valley men face federal drug trafficking or weapons charges

Daylen Harris, Marvin Howell, Jr., Antonio Dukes and Donald Sims were indicted by a federal grand jury

By Published:
court generic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people from the Mahoning Valley have been indicted in federal court on firearms charges, and, in some cases, drug trafficking charges.

Daylen Harris, 39, of Youngstown; Marvin Howell, Jr., 39, of Boardman; Antonio Dukes, 30, of Warren; and Donald Sims, 36, of Warren; have all been charged.

Harris and Howell are accused of drug trafficking.

Harris is accused of selling crack cocaine, and Howell is accused of selling marijuana. Both are also facing firearm charges.

Dukes and Sims are both facing firearm charges.

The four men were arrested following an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Warren Police Department.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s