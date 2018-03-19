Boardman Schools to discuss budget, staff cuts

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardman High School Cafeteria

Boardman Schools

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Local Schools is having a “State of the Schools” meeting to discuss an emergency levy going on the May ballot.

At Tuesday’s meeting, staff plans to share their plans to trim $500,000 from the budget and make even more cuts if the levy fails.

“Eighty percent of what we do is people. We try to take a scalpel out and cut $1 million out,” said Superintendent Tim Saxton. “It’s going to affect personnel. We’re looking at 12 teaching positions being eliminated. That sounds like, ‘Oh, not bad,’ but those are programs dismantled, reduced, gutted. Boardman Schools won’t look the same.”

WKBN will be live streaming the meeting. Stay tuned to WKBN.com on Tuesday for live updates. 

