Boil advisory issued for parts of city of Hubbard

The advisory was issued Monday after repairs to a water main

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for some water customers living in the city of Hubbard.

The advisory was issued Monday after repairs to a water main in the Elmwood Drive/Moore Street area. According to the Hubbard Police Department, the boil advisory is necessary because the main had been shut down for some time during the repairs.

Those living on Elmwood Drive, from Ruth to Gary drives, and on Moore Street, from Elmwood Drive to Elizabeth Street, should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before consuming. 

The advisory is precautionary. It will be lifted after tests confirm that the water is safe to drink.

