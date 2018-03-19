Coach Krainock begins 1st season at Memorial

Crestview will welcome Memorial on March 24.

Campbell Red Devils High School Baseball - Campbell, Ohio

2018 Campbell Baseball Primer
Head Coach: Ken Krainock

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead
First-year head coach Ken Krainock returns 7 letter winners, including all five infield positions. Last year, Seth Jackson led the club with a .310 batting average (13-42) while Joel Flores took the team lead in on-base percentage (.463) with 11 walks. Flores also pitched in 16 innings as he was able to accumulate 15 strikeouts. Ian Sewell and Mikael Torres each had 7 RBIs. Torres also earned a 5.38 ERA in 13 innings of work while striking out 15.

The Red Devils must replace the production of Laz Lebron (12 Rs, 6 RBIs; 3.89 ERA, 1-4, 37 Ks), Yianni Koullias (11 SBs, 10 Rs), and John Lipinski (2-2, 9 IP, 10 Ks). Depth in the pitching rotation and development of younger players will be two concerning issues which coach Krainock will address early in camp.

In each of the past two seasons, Memorial has failed to register a post-season win.

2018 Schedule
Mar. 24 – at Crestview (DH), 11
Mar. 26 – Bristol, 5
Mar. 27 – at Brookfield, 5
Mar. 28 – Brookfield, 5
Mar. 31 – at Struthers, 12
Apr. 2 – at LaBrae, 5
Apr. 3 – LaBrae, 5
Apr. 5 – vs. Warren JFK at Eastwood Field, 5
Apr. 9 – at Champion, 5
Apr. 10 – Champion, 5
Apr. 12 – at Lowellville at Cene Park, 5
Apr. 13 – at East at Pemberton Park, 5
Apr. 16 – Girard, 5
Apr. 17 – at Girard, 5
Apr. 20 – East, 5
Apr. 21 – Leetonia (DH), 11
Apr. 23 – at Newton Falls, 5
Apr. 24 – Newton Falls, 5
Apr. 26 – Sebring, 5
Apr. 28 – at Lisbon, 12
Apr. 30 – Liberty, 5
May 1 – at Liberty, 5
May 2 – at Mineral Ridge, 5

