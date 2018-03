COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health is helping a local coroner’s office cover pricey lab tests.

It’s all because of the state’s drug epidemic.

The Columbiana County Coroner’s Office received over $5,000 from the state. It will go toward toxicology tests that have been ordered for suspected overdoses.

There were a record 40 overdose deaths in Columbiana County in 2017.