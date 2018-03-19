Crews more worried about snow aftermath than keeping roads clear

Mahoning County's engineer said the salt trucks will be ready to go for the snow we're expecting, but the toughest part will come after the storm

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It seems that just after most of the major roads in Mahoning County were temporarily treated, the snow is coming back again.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti is frustrated by the chance that those potholes could come back and new ones could form.

He said the salt trucks and crews will be ready to go, but the aftermath is going to be the tough part.

As for most of those potholes that are temporarily filled? Expect a lot of them to reopen.

“The freeze-frost cycle is going to open the roads back up,” Ginnetti said. “A lot of the roads that we patched are going to need patched again because it’s going to blow material out, whether from the freezing-thawing or the plows running it over.”

He also said the asphalt plants are not making hot mix right now. That’s a more permanent pothole fix.

Ginnetti said fixing potholes is a slow and time-consuming process for the crews as well.

