David Duane Myers Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – David Duane Myers, 74, of Kennard Atlantic Road, (Sugar Grove Township) Greenville, passed away due to complications of a stroke, on Monday, March 19, 2018 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Greenville, on October 23, 1943 to the late Kenneth D. and Lucille (Hazen) Myers.

He was a 1963 graduate of Greenville High School and served in the U.S. Army, in Korea, during the Vietnam era.

Dave retired from National Fuel Gas in 1999 after 27 years of service.

He was a very active member and elder of the Greenville Christian & Missionary Alliance Church. He served the church in many capacities and wherever he was needed.

He was a board member and secretary for many years at White Oak Shooting Club in Greenville and a member of the NRA since 1971.

He enjoyed working on his computer and experimenting with new technology. He was known to be a caring and giving Christian who was very family oriented.

Dave is survived by his wife at home, Alice (Martin) Myers. They were married on February 2, 1963. Also surviving are a brother, Kenneth H. Myers and his wife, Shirley, of Greenville; a sister, Loretta Rawa of Erie; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Heather Oates and her husband, David, of Ligonier, Pennsylvania and a special nephew, James Shafer of Easton, Maryland.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Loraine “Lori” Myers and a brother-in-law, Conrad Rawa.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 22, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

Funeral and committal services will be held at Greenville Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 63 Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 23, with Rev. Nathan Seckinger, officiating. There will be visitation at the church from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to services.

Burial will be held at Stevenson Cemetery, (Salem Township) Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to Christian & Missionary Alliance Church (Building Fund), 63 Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.