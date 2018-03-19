Experience returns in Girard; improvement seems inevitable

2018 Girard Baseball Primer

Head Coach: Aaron Alejars

Record: 13-14

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

Girard returns lots of experience as they attempt to improve upon last season’s 13-14 record. The Indians lost their starting second baseman Anthony Graziano but return the rest of their starting lineup. The team will have three seniors back in Tyler O’Dell (.330 BA, 16 RBIs), Shawn Leasure and David Blackmon. A quartet of two-year letter winners will be welcomed back in juniors Nick DeGregory (.320 BA), Austin Claussell (.385 BA, 7 2Bs, 21 RBIs, 17 SBs), Aidan Warga (.350 BA) and Brady Hunkus (.305 BA, 14 RBIs). A pair of sophomores – Nick Malito (.335 BA) and Matt Miles – figure to be key components of Girard’s plans in 2018 also. Of the nine players listed above, three received 1st-Team All-League honors (O’Dell, DeGregory, Claussell) last year.

“We’re returning (a lot of) guys with experience,” said coach Alejars. “We have pitching depth and our team speed is a strength. Last year, we had 52 errors as a team. We must cut that down drastically. We struggled over the last two years with our situational hitting with having a young team. Hopefully, we’ll take the necessary strides to become better in that area.”

Since winning two playoff games in 2015 to advance to the Districts, Girard has fallen in the opening round (to Hubbard & Southeast) in each of the last two post-seasons.

2018 Schedule

Mar. 24 – McDonald, 2

Mar. 26 – Poland, 5

Mar. 27 – Newton Falls, 5

Mar. 29 – at Newton Falls, 5

Apr. 2 – at Champion, 5

Apr. 3 – Champion, 5

Apr. 4 – at Warren JFK, 5

Apr. 6 – at Struthers, 5

Apr. 7 – Crestview (DH), 12

Apr. 9 – at East, 5

Apr. 10 – East, 5

Apr. 12 – Canfield, 5

Apr. 13 – at Liberty, 5

Apr. 14 – Lakeside, 2

Apr. 16 – at Campbell Memorial, 5

Apr. 17 – Campbell Memorial, 5

Apr. 19 – South Range, 5

Apr. 20 – Liberty, 5

Apr. 21 – at Southeast (DH), 12

Apr. 23 – LaBrae, 5

Apr. 24 – at LaBrae, 5

Apr. 26 – Hubbard, 5

Apr. 28 – at Niles, 5

Apr. 30 – at Brookfield, 5

May 1 – Brookfield, 5

May 2 – at Lakeview, 5

May 3 – Springfield, 5