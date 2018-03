Related Coverage Former Salem attorney takes plea deal in theft case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Salem attorney was sentenced Monday for stealing $50,000 from a client.

Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Peter Kontos sentenced Virginia Barborak to 90 days of house arrest and five years of probation. She was also ordered to pay a $7,500 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

Barborak was disbarred by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Prosecutors say she misused more than $50,000 of her client’s money.