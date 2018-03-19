Fugitive of the Week: Man accused of skipping court in Mahoning County

Preston Lee Kemble, 31, is charged with burglary, safecracking and theft

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man who they say failed to appear in court for a criminal case.

Preston Lee Kemble, 31, is charged with burglary, safecracking and theft.

According to U.S. Marshals, a warrant was issued for Kemble’s arrest on March 20 when he failed to appear in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas to answer to the charges.

Kemble is described as a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is about 5’10” tall and 175 pounds.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411)

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.

